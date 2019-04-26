Teen convicted in shooting that killed 13-year-old boy

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — A 19-year-old man accused of providing a co-defendant with the gun used in a shooting that killed a 13-year-old boy at an Ohio apartment complex has been convicted on murder and assault charges.

Kameron Tunstall was charged in the Aug. 29 shooting that killed Jaraius Gilbert Jr., an eighth-grader at a Hamilton middle school who was said to be on his way home when he was hit by gunfire. Another young man was injured but survived.

Prosecutors say the gunfire involved gangs from the area.

A Butler County jury convicted Tunstall on Friday. His sentencing is set for May 28.

His attorney argued there wasn't direct evidence that Tunstall conspired in the shooting.

The alleged shooter, 19-year-old Miquan Hubbard, previously pleaded guilty to murder. His sentencing is scheduled Tuesday.