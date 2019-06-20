Teen charged with burglary after being shot by deputy

CHICAGO (AP) — A 16-year-old boy who was shot by a Cook County sheriff's deputy has been charged with burglary and possession of a stolen vehicle after the deputy's car was broken into in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood.

Police say the deputy was on duty and returned from a break Monday evening to find the teen in the parked car.

The Chicago Tribune reports that police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said police were told "a weapon was implied and that's when the Cook County sheriff's officer shot."

Guglielmi added that only the deputy's weapon was found at the scene.

The teen's name was not released. Police said he was expected to appear Thursday in juvenile court.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the vehicle was the deputy's personal car.