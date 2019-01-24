Teen charged in shooting that wounded 3-year-old girl

ALLENDALE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a 17-year-old has been charged with attempted murder in a shooting that wounded a 3-year-old girl in South Carolina two days before Christmas.

The State Law Enforcement Division said Jacob Newton is charged with three counts of attempted murder.

Arrest warrants say Newtown fired a gun toward the girl and two other people on Dec. 23 in Allendale.

At the time of the shooting, authorities said someone fired shots as they drove past a house.

The condition of the child or where she was shot was not released.

Seventeen year olds are considered adults by South Carolina courts when charged with felonies.

It wasn't known if Newton had a lawyer.