Teen charged in fatal shooting near Anchorage waterfalls

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A 16-year-old Anchorage boy has been charged as an adult in the shooting death of a 19-year-old woman.

Anchorage police say the teen is charged with first-degree murder and evidence tampering in the death of Cynthia Hoffman.

Hoffman's body was found bound with duct tape in the Eklutna River near Thunderbird Falls. She had been shot in the back of the head.

Hoffman's family reported her missing and told police she had been last seen by a friend Sunday at a park.

Police say family members were misled by the teen and a woman who sent text messages using Hoffman's phone.

Investigators say Hoffman, the teen and the woman on Sunday walked to the river.

Police say the teen shot Hoffman, fled with the woman and burned Hoffman's belongings.