Mississippi teen arrested in mom's death released on bond

MAGNOLIA, Miss. (AP) — A 14-year-old Mississippi girl arrested in the shooting and stabbing death of her mother has been released after her father posted bond.

Mississippi news outlets report the teenager, who's charged as an adult, was released over the weekend. Her bail was set at $100,000.

Ericka Hall was killed in January in Pike County. The 14-year-old and her 12-year-old sister were arrested. The younger girl was charged as a juvenile.

Children 13 and older accused of certain crimes are automatically charged as adults in Mississippi. Judges can transfer cases to youth court. District Attorney Dee Bates has said he would oppose a transfer.

A grand jury is considering the case of the 14-year-old, who faces a murder charge.

Her attorney has said the defense will be based on a self-defense theory.