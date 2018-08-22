Teen arrested, another sought in track athlete's slaying

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say one teenager has been arrested and another is being sought in the north Philadelphia slaying of an incoming freshman scheduled to compete in track and field for Penn State.

Homicide Lt. Norman Davenport said a 15-year-old had been arrested and a 16-year-old is being sought in the shooting death of 18-year-old Kristian Marche.

Davenport said one of the teens attempted to break into the family's West Oak Lane home Aug 13 and Marche was shot when he went outside.

Davenport said there was "some acquaintance" between Marche and the offenders, but the nature of the relationship was unclear.

Penn State says the Imhotep Institute Charter graduate finished second in the 100-meter dash at the 2017 PIAA state championships, third in 2016 and fourth in 2018.