Teague's double-double helps Ball State beat Valpo 77-61

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Tahjai Teague had his first double-double of the season and K.J. Walton scored 15 points on 7-of-9 shooting to help Ball State beat Valparaiso 77-61 Monday night.

Teague, who had eight double-doubles as a sophomore last season, finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Tayler Persons had 14 points, five rebounds, six assists and three steals and Trey Moses scored 12 for Ball State (7-4). The Cardinals have won six of the last seven. It was Ball State's first win over at Valparaiso since 1990.

Valpo's Markus Golder hit a 3-pointer that made it 25-all with 3:40 left in the first half but Teague answered with a layup and Ball State led the rest of the way. The Crusaders didn't score again for nearly six minutes as the Cardinals scored the final 10 first-half points and then used 10-3 run to open the second and make it 45-28 with 16 minutes left. Valpo trailed by at least eight points the rest of the way.

Ryan Fazekas scored 19 points and Golder added 14 for the Crusaders (6-5).