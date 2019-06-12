Teacher identified as woman who accidentally killed herself

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina police have identified an elementary school teacher as the woman they say accidentally fatally shot herself in the stomach inside a Ruby Tuesday restaurant.

News outlets report police have confirmed the victim as 28-year-old Madison Moore. The Charlotte Observer reports Moore was a third-grade teacher in a school district north of Charlotte.

Investigators said last week that Moore was storing a 9mm gun she owned in her purse when it fired and killed her.

In a news release, police called the death "accidental."