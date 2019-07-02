Taxpayer-funded lawyer wants out of Hawaii corruption case

HONOLULU (AP) — A defense attorney appointed to represent a former Honolulu prosecutor convicted of conspiracy wants to part ways with her client.

Cynthia Kagiwada filed a motion Tuesday asking to withdraw as attorney for Katherine Kealoha. The motion says there's a breakdown in the attorney-client relationship.

Jurors convicted Kealoha and her retired police chief husband Louis Kealoha in a plot to frame her uncle. Prosecutors say the couple wanted to hide fraud that funded their lavish lifestyle.

She's at Honolulu Federal Detention Center while he's free on bond.

A judge appointed taxpayer-funded attorneys to represent them after they said they couldn't afford to pay defense lawyers.

Toward the end of the trial, an additional lawyer stepped in to help represent Katherine Kealoha. Earle Partington says he will continue to be her lawyer.