Tax preparer in Tucson pleads guilty to making false returns

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — An income tax preparer in Tucson has pleaded guilty to preparing false returns for some of his clients over a four-year span.

Federal prosecutors say Joseph Michael Vosberg is scheduled to be sentenced on March 13.

He owned and operated Vosberg and Associates in Tucson.

Prosecutors say that starting around 2012, Vosberg willfully and knowingly prepared and filed false federal tax returns by using fictitious business losses and creating or inflating charitable contribution expenses for his clients.

They say Vosberg admitted that the total amount in false claims and expenses filed on his client's federal income tax returns for tax years 2012 through 2015 was about $458,000.

That resulted in a total tax loss to the Internal Revenue Service of around $203,000.