Swiss prosecutor suspended while leading FIFA investigation

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Switzerland's chief economic crimes prosecutor has been suspended while leading an investigation into corruption linked to FIFA.

The Swiss federal prosecutor's office says the official — identified by local media as Olivier Thormann — was suspended last week after complaints made in late September.

The federal agency gave no details, but confirmed it related to the investigation of FIFA and international soccer officials.

That investigation into suspected money laundering in World Cup bidding contests began four years ago. It grew to include all FIFA business, working with American prosecutors who unsealed indictments and guilty pleas in May 2015.

Swiss officials opened criminal proceedings against former FIFA president Sepp Blatter and other international soccer officials. They deny wrongdoing and no charges have been announced.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports