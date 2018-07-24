Swanson forms task force to review rape investigations

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson is joining a chorus of politicians calling for change after a Star Tribune report unveiled widespread failings in police department rape investigations.

The Minneapolis newspaper published a yearlong investigation that analyzed more than 1,000 sexual assault cases statewide in a recent two-year period and found pervasive problems. Police never assigned an investigator in 25 percent of the cases and never interviewed witnesses in half of them.

Swanson announced Tuesday she would convene a task force to review the problems and recommend changes. The task force will include victim advocates, law enforcement representatives and more.

Swanson is running for governor in an Aug. 14 Democratic primary. She joins fellow candidates and top state lawmakers in calling for a review.