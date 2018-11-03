Suspicious package stops traffic in square near Macy's

NEW YORK (AP) — A suspicious package found in the middle of a bustling Manhattan square near Macy's forced police to stop traffic while a bomb squad investigates.

Pedestrians were being guided away from Herald Square late Saturday afternoon while emergency response teams determine whether there's any danger.

A police spokesman says that for the moment, the quick response is a precaution and there's no apparent reason for concern.

Police were called to the scene sometime after 5 p.m.