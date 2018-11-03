https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Suspicious-package-stops-traffic-in-square-near-13360832.php
Suspicious package stops traffic in square near Macy's
NEW YORK (AP) — A suspicious package found in the middle of a bustling Manhattan square near Macy's forced police to stop traffic while a bomb squad investigates.
Pedestrians were being guided away from Herald Square late Saturday afternoon while emergency response teams determine whether there's any danger.
A police spokesman says that for the moment, the quick response is a precaution and there's no apparent reason for concern.
Police were called to the scene sometime after 5 p.m.
