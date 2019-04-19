Suspect in homicide found dead in prison hospital

BOSTON (AP) — A suspect in a Massachusetts homicide has been found dead in his prison hospital room of an apparent suicide.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that Dean Valchuis, of Berlin, was in state custody awaiting trial in connection with the death of 58-year-old Roger Bemis, of Clinton, in February.

The Department of Correction says Valchuis was pronounced dead early Thursday at the Lemuel Shattuck Hospital Correctional Unit in Boston.

He was found unresponsive in his bed with a ligature around his neck.

Valchius was being treated for injuries he sustained after falling from a tree stand.

Police found Valchuis in his backyard with serious injuries after they went to his home to arrest him.

The Suffolk district attorney's office is investigating Valchuis' death.