Suspect identified in shooting death of woman found in car

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — Investigators have identified a suspect in the shooting death of a Rhode Island woman found in a car outside a Massachusetts shopping plaza.

Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced Sunday that an arrest warrant has been issued for 32-year-old Steven Fregeolle of Johnston, Rhode Island, charging him with murder.

Investigators are seeking the public's help in locating Fregeolle. His abandoned vehicle was located Sunday morning by police in Charlestown, Rhode Island, near a nature preserve.

Quinn's office says police responded Saturday at 6 p.m. to a reported shooting in the parking lot of the Fashion Crossing Plaza in North Attleboro, Massachusetts. First responders found 37-year-old Brandi Berg of Riverside, unresponsive and injured from an apparent gunshot wound. She was later pronounced dead at Rhode Island Hospital.