Suspect captured in Mississippi highway shooting

SLAYDEN, Miss. (AP) — A man who fired at two vehicles on a Mississippi highway, causing part of the road to be shut down, is in custody.

WREG-TV reports it happened Tuesday on U.S. 72 west of Slayden.

Marshall County Sheriff Kenny Dickerson identified the arrested suspect as 26-year-old Brandon Chambers, of Oakland, Tennessee. Dickerson says authorities did not know the man's motive or why he was in the area.

Dickerson says Chambers stood in the middle of the highway and opened fire around noon. The vehicles' occupants were not injured.

One of the vehicles belonged to a mail carrier. The bullet reportedly went through the windshield, ricocheted off the steering wheel and landed in the mail. The other vehicle belonged to a woman driving to work; the bullet landed in her passenger seat.

