Suspect, bystander hurt in shootout with off-duty deputy

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia say a gunman and an innocent bystander were injured during a shootout with an off-duty deputy in a restaurant parking lot.

News outlets cite a Georgia Bureau of Investigation release that says a fight broke out outside Cozumel Mexican Cantina early Sunday, during which a man fired at least two shots at patrons. The release says a Fulton County sheriff's deputy working an off-duty part-time job at the restaurant and a security guard returned fire.

The suspect was struck and taken to a hospital in critical condition. A woman who was not involved in the fight or gunfire exchange was also shot. Authorities say she was stable when taken to a hospital, but her exact condition isn't known.

It's unclear whose gunfire hit her.

The GBI is investigating. No identities have been released.