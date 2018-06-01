Suspect arrested in 2015 South Carolina murder case

FORT MILL, S.C. (AP) — Police in South Carolina have arrested a suspect in a 2015 shooting death.

Fort Mill police said in a news release Friday that arrest warrants were issued for 33-year-old Eric Neal Patton on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Patton was transferred on Friday from Perry Correctional Institution in Pelzer to the Fort Mill Police Department to be served with the warrants.

Patton is being held without bond in the York County jail in the death of LaCharles Dontae Govan, whose body was found on the lawn of a church on June 4, 2015.