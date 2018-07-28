Survivor of crash that killed her family announces lawsuit

SADDLE BROOK, N.J. (AP) — The lone survivor of a crash that killed her family plans to sue the driver and his company.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports that Mary Rose Ballocanag and her lawyer announced plans Friday to sue Alvin S. Hubbard III, the driver of a pickup truck that collided with a minivan.

That's according to her lawyer, Diane Lucianna. Lucianna says no charges have been filed against Hubbard, and Delaware authorities say an investigation into the crash is expected to take months.

Ballocanag's husband, Audie Trinidad, of Teaneck, New Jersey, and their four daughters, died in the crash.

It happened July 6 on Delaware Route 1. The family was returning from a trip to Ocean City, Maryland, when the pickup crossed the median and hit the minivan and another car.