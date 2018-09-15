Supreme Court to decide if sentence in child death too long

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court will consider whether the sentence given to an Ohio couple convicted of failing to obtain medical care for their special-needs daughter who died is too long.

Cleveland.com reports the court agreed this week to hear an appeal filed by the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office after a local appellate court vacated the 10-year sentences of 46-year-old Randy Jones and 49-year-old Carissa Jones. They were convicted in 2015 of involuntary manslaughter and child endangering in 12-year-old Tia Jones' death.

Doctors said Tia died in 2013 after an abscess on her ankle became gangrenous, causing a staph infection that led to pneumonia. She weighed 64 pounds (29 kilograms) when she died.

The 8th District Court of Appeals said the couple did what they thought best in caring for her.

___

Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com