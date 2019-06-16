Sudan's Bashir appears in public for first time since ouster

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Sudan's former President Omar al-Bashir appeared in public on Sunday for the first time since his ouster, as he was led away to a prosecutor's office in a corruption probe.

The deposed strongman has been held under arrest in the capital, Khartoum, since the military removed him from power in April amid mass protests against his 30-year rule.

An official with the prosecutor's office said al-Bashir was being questioned over corruption accusations that include money laundering and the possession of large amounts of foreign currency.

A spokesman with the military's media office confirmed that this is the first time the ousted president was taken out from his prison in Khartoum.

Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity.

In May, al-Bashir was charged with involvement in killing protesters and incitement to kill protesters during the popular uprising that started in December, initially over the prices rises of basic goods and a failing economy, but which later turned into calls for his ouster. The military toppled him on April 11.

Al-Bashir is also wanted by the International Criminal Court over charges of war crimes and genocide linked to the Darfur conflict in the 2000s, but the military has said it would not extradite him