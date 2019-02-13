Suburban Chicago man charged in wife's hot tub death

WHEELING, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the hot tub drowning death of his wife.

Eric Huska of Wheeling is accused of closing the lid of a backyard hot tub, causing the death late Saturday of Laura Huska.

According to Wheeling police, home security video shows the couple drinking in the hot tub for some time before the 57-year-old victim unsuccessfully tried to get out. It also shows the 57-year-old Eric Huska initially trying to help his wife, but then closing the tub's lid.

Deputy Chief Todd Wolff says the wife is seen in the video struggling against the cover. Eric Huska returns to the tub about 90 minutes later, opening the lid and finding his wife floating in the water.

Huska appeared in court Tuesday, when a judge set bail at $10,000. It was not immediately known if he has legal representation.