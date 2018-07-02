Street shooting leaves 1 man dead, 1 wounded in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A street shooting in Philadelphia has left one man dead and another injured.

Authorities say a small group of men approached the pair shortly before midnight Sunday and started shooting.

A 19-year-old man was shot in the head, torso and both arms. He was taken to a hospital but died there a short time later.

An 18-year-old man was shot once in the left leg but managed to run away. He was later taken to a hospital and remained there Monday in stable condition.

More than two dozen shell casings were found at the scene, and one bullet went through a second-floor window at a nearby home. Several people were in that home at the time, but no injuries were reported.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.