SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Police chased a stolen firetruck across four Northern California counties during a wild high-speed pursuit that lasted nearly two hours and ended with two suspects under arrest.

Officials say the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District truck worth about $1 million was taken from the scene of a small grass fire Saturday.

The truck reached 70 mph (112 kph) as it sped about 85 miles (137 kilometers) through Sacramento, Placer, Yuba and Butte counties.

It was eventually stopped on State Route 70 near Lake Oroville and a man and a woman were arrested. No other details about the suspects were available Sunday.

Metro Fire spokesman Capt. Chris Vestal tells the Sacramento Bee that the truck has to be towed back for extensive repairs.

Photos show a front wheel down to its rim.