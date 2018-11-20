Steep challenges face Baltimore's next police leader

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore's next police commissioner is expected to reduce a soaring highest homicide rate, rebuild public trust and win the confidence of a demoralized department as well as make sure police reforms finally take root.

Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald is willing to try. After roughly three years leading that department, Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh has hand-picked him to be the city's fourth police leader this year alone.

Fitzgerald now faces multiple hearings before Baltimore's City Council votes on his nomination in late January.

He's not getting off on the best foot thanks to City Hall's secretive selection process. Even Baltimore's police union and the City Council were shut out.