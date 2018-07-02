State troopers caught in overtime scandal seek pensions

BOSTON (AP) — At least 17 Massachusetts State Police troopers linked to an overtime pay scandal, including two facing criminal charges, have retired and applied for pensions.

The state retirement board tells The Boston Globe the first pension checks were mailed last week and because in some cases they are retroactive and include unused vacation and sick time, are large lump sums.

One ex-trooper facing criminal charges can collect more than $100,000 per year.

Three troopers in all are facing criminal charges for allegedly collecting pay for overtime shifts they didn't work.

The state retirement board can move to revoke pensions of former state employees convicted of crimes related to their employment. But absent a conviction, pensions continue to be made.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker has said he thinks the troopers should lose their pensions.

