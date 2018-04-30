State trooper charged with attempted sexual abuse of minor

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A veteran Alaska state trooper was charged with attempted sexual abuse of a minor.

Investigators said Trooper Vance Peronto met a 16-year-old girl on a traffic stop, contacted her through social media and arranged to meet her Sunday at a hotel in Anchorage, where he was arrested.

Online court documents Monday did not list Peronto's attorney.

The Alaska Department of Public Safety announced the arrest Monday.

"This case and investigation have been handled in the same manner as any other, and we are informing the public of these developments today to maintain transparency," said Colonel Hans Brinke, director of the troopers, in a prepared statement. "AST and the Department of Public Safety are committed to fulfilling our mission to protect the public, and staying accountable to the people of Alaska."

Troopers were notified Thursday that Peronto, 57, may have had inappropriate contact with a teenage girl.

According to the department, Peronto on April 8 stopped a 16-year-old girl for driving without headlights but did not issue a citation. He later contacted her on social media and started a social relationship.

The girl and her family gave investigators permission to collect electronic evidence.

The department says Peronto attempted to meet the girl Sunday at an Anchorage hotel and instead was met by fellow troopers and Anchorage police.

Department spokesman Jonathon Taylor in an email response to questions said he could not release Peronto's status with the department after the arrest.

"This is a personnel matter that is being handled," Taylor said. "At this time, he is still an employee."

Taylor also said he could not release Peronto's law enforcement experience before joining the troopers or whether Peronto had attended the trooper academy.

Peronto has past experience working in Kotzebue and handling a drug-sniffing dog.