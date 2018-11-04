State trooper accused of choking his child's mother

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper has been charged with domestic abuse after his child's mother accused him of trying to strangle her.

Nicholaus Mark Oliver was charged Monday in Canadian County over an Aug. 17 incident.

According to a police report, the woman stated that she was sitting on the edge of her bed when Oliver grabbed her by the upper arm "with both hands and shook her." She says he then reached under the bed and brandished a charger cord, which she said he pressed against her throat briefly, said "things would be worse next time" and walked away.

Oliver is free on bond, and his attorney says he's innocent and the charge has no basis.

Oliver is on paid administrative leave since January relating to an unrelated incident.