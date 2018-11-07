State to not seek death for man convicted of killing baby

NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi district attorney says the state will no longer seek death for a man convicted of killing a 6-month-old in 2002.

The Natchez Democrat reports Adams County District Attorney Ronnie Harper said Monday he doesn't believe Mississippi can seek death for Jeffrey Harvard. Harvard was convicted of sexually abusing and killing his then-girlfriend's baby, who was ruled to have died from shaken baby syndrome. He was on death row for 15 years before his sentence was vacated in September.

The pathologist who told original jurors the cause of death has since said the baby could've been injured in a fall, which is what Havard said happened.

A hearing was ordered to see if changing shaken baby syndrome beliefs meant another trial for Havard. He was granted a new sentencing.

