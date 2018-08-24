State prison on lockdown after inmates attack officers

SHIRLEY, Mass. (AP) — A group of inmates attacked corrections officers at a Massachusetts maximum-security prison, leaving six officers injured and the prison on lockdown.

The attack at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center on Monday was caught on surveillance video that was released by the Massachusetts Department of Correction. It was first reported by WCVB-TV.

The video shows an inmate approach the officer station and then attack the officers before other inmates join the assault.

Several inmates can be seen punching and kicking an officer, and one inmate hits the officer with a chair.

A slew of other officers eventually responded to stop the attack.

A Department of Correction spokesman says six officers were taken to the hospital and one remains under a concussion protocol.

The prison remained lockdown Friday, which means inmates' movements are restricted.