State police: Tax official arrested on fraud, other charges

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The administrator for the Louisiana Tax Commission faces criminal charges including malfeasance in office, payroll fraud and false public records.

Louisiana State Police say in a Friday news release that 51-year-old Charles K. Abels III of Baton Rouge was arrested after an investigation that began in May.

State police say Abels was paid for time he did not work, that he improperly used a state rental vehicle and that he submitted unauthorized fuel reimbursement requests for the vehicle.

The release says Abels was booked into to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. Jail records were not available online or by telephone as of mid-morning.

An email to Abels' office drew no response.

The Tax Commission's duties include overseeing the work of local assessors and handling taxpayers' appeals.