State police: Possible human remains found by town residents

HIGHGATE, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police say they are investigating what may be human remains found by pedestrians on a walk.

Police say two Highgate women were walking their dogs Saturday when they found what they believed to be human remains in a wooded area.

The residents contacted Vermont State Police and an investigation was initiated. The scene was being processed on Sunday.

Highgate is located on the border between the United States and Canada.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.