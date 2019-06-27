Florida investigates sheriff who had his mistress arrested

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a county sheriff who called dispatch for back-up, saying he was being followed and feared for his life.

It turned out that Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels was being followed by his mistress of six years, a corrections officer with the nearby Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Daniels told deputies to arrest Cierra Smith. She gave them a lengthy statement about their relationship and was released six hours later because they had no probable cause.

FDLE spokeswoman Gretl Plesinger told The Florida Times-Union on Wednesday that it has been reviewing the Daniels case since May, and that it "recently moved to the investigative stage."

Daniels is a first-term sheriff who has expressed aspirations of becoming a congressman.