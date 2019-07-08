State Police investigating fatal police shooting in Tularosa

TULAROSA, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State Police say they're investigating a fatal shooting involving a Tularosa police officer.

They say the officer responded to a report of a man with a rifle who allegedly was firing shots near a restaurant around 9 p.m. Sunday.

The policeman arrived on the scene and had some kind of encounter with the victim, who's been identified as 43-year-old Johnny Vigil of Tularosa.

Authorities say Virgil was shot and transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

State Police say details about the incident including what led up to the officer firing his weapon still are under investigation.