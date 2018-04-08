State AP announces 2017 newspaper, broadcast winners

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Winners of the 2017 Louisiana-Mississippi Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors contest were announced Saturday at the World War II Museum.

Dozens of AP-member newspapers and TV and radio broadcasters in both states submitted more than 1,400 entries in the contest that honors the best in journalism in 2017. The AP is a not-for-profit news cooperative with 1,400 newspapers and 5,000 broadcasters in the United States.

A list of winners can be found at: http://discover.ap.org/contests/louisiana-mississippi .

___

Newspapers Division III (more than 250,000 total weekly circulation):

Breaking News: 1, The (New Orleans) Times-Picayune, "New Orleans' Aug. 5 Flood"; 2, The (Baton Rouge) Advocate, "In a Controversial Police Shooting, a Prosecutor Declines Charges."

General News: 1, Kevin Litten and Richard Rainey, The (New Orleans) Times-Picayune, "The Election of New Orleans' First Female Mayor"; 2, Julia O'Donoghue, The (New Orleans) Times-Picayune, "How Long Should Louisiana Keep Old, Ill Criminals in Prison?"

Features: 1, Jed Lipinski, The (New Orleans) Times-Picayune, "Justice for Danny"; 2, Robert Rhoden, The (New Orleans) Times-Picayune, "She Saved my Life': DWI Driver and Crash Victim Find Peace and a New Purpose in Life."

Business: 1, Katherine Sayre and Chelsea Brasted, The (New Orleans) Times-Picayune, "Is the New Orleans Economy at a Tipping Point?"; 2, Richard Thompson, The (Baton Rouge) Advocate, "The Collapse of a Storied Bank."

Continuing Coverage: 1, The (New Orleans) Times-Picayune, "Louisiana's Battle to Save its Coast and Protect New Orleans"; 2, The (Baton Rouge) Advocate, "Recovering from the Great Flood of 2016."

Investigative/Public Service: 1, Margaret Baker, (Gulfport) SunHerald, "Rare Brain Cancer is Killing Coast Children"; 2, The (New Orleans) Times-Picayune, "Cracking the Code: The Real Cost of Health Care."

Breaking Sports: 1, Luke Johnson, The (Baton Rouge) Advocate, "Poche's Father and Father of LSU Strength Coach Resuscitate Fan"; 2, Roy Lang, Shreveport Times, "Parkway Relieves David Feaster of Coaching Duties."

Sports Enterprise/Feature: 1, Jeff Duncan, The (New Orleans) Times-Picayune, "UNO's Ascension Under Mark Slessinger a Story of Pride, Perseverance and Now Wins"; 2, Luke Johnson, The (Baton Rouge) Advocate, "A Promise Kept."

Editorials: 1, Lanny Keller and Peter Kovacs, The (Baton Rouge) Advocate, "Attacking Louisiana's Culture of Incarceration"; 2, Sam Hall, (Jackson) Clarion Ledger.

Personal Columns: 1, Sam Hall, (Jackson) Clarion Ledger; 2, Ron Higgins, The (New Orleans) Times-Picayune.

Headlines: 1, James Karst, The (New Orleans) Times-Picayune; 2, Christopher Martin, The (Baton Rouge) Advocate.

Layout & Design: 1, Jay Martin, The (Baton Rouge) Advocate; 2, Christopher Martin, The (Baton Rouge) Advocate.

Breaking News Photography: 1, Scott Threlkeld, The (Baton Rouge) Advocate, "Endymion Crash"; 2, David Grunfeld, The (New Orleans) Times-Picayune, "Robert E. Lee Monument Protester Removed."

General News Photography: 1, Henrietta Wildsmith, Shreveport Times, "Women's March 2017"; 2, Matthew Hinton, The (Baton Rouge) Advocate, "Monument Protest."

Feature Photography: 1, Chris Granger, The (New Orleans) Times-Picayune, "And a Slap on the Rear"; 2, Chris Granger, The (New Orleans) Times-Picayune, "Super Moon Flyby."

Multi-Photo: 1, The (Baton Rouge) Advocate, "Domestic Violence"; 2, The (Baton Rouge) Advocate, "Monument Protest."

Portrait/Personality Photography: 1, Chris Granger, The (New Orleans) Times-Picayune, "Plumage at the Door"; 2, Sophia Germer, The (Baton Rouge) Advocate, "Holocaust Survivor."

Sports Action Photography: 1, Hilary Scheinuk, The (Baton Rouge) Advocate, "Airborne"; 2, Brett Duke, The (New Orleans) Times-Picayune, "Ripped Off."

Sports Feature Photography: 1, Matthew Hinton, The (Baton Rouge) Advocate, "State Champs"; 2, Travis Spradling, The (Baton Rouge) Advocate, "Victory Howl."

Multimedia Package: 1, Lex Talamo, Shreveport Times, "Sinister Web"; 2, The (New Orleans) Times-Picayune, "300 for 300: Year 1."

Video: 1, Aaron Fisher, The (New Orleans) Times-Picayune, "Why is Louisiana Shrinking So Quickly?"; 2, Aaron Fisher, The (New Orleans) Times-Picayune, "Family Sentence: The Long and Costly Journey to Visit Parents in Prison."

___

Newspapers Division II (total weekly circulation between 75,001 and 250,000):

Breaking News: 1, The (Lafayette) Advertiser, "Coverage of Hurricane Harvey"; 2, Dan Copp, The (Houma) Courier, "Man Accused of Killing Neighbor."

General News: 1, Amanda McElfresh, The (Lafayette) Advertiser, "Millionaire's Charmed Life Implodes in Bizarre Kidnapping Plot"; 2, Haskel Burns, Hattiesburg American, "Camp Shelby: 100 Years of History."

Features: 1, Jan Swoope, The (Columbus) Dispatch, "Bidding Farewell to Super Gabe"; 2, Emily Fontenot, (Lake Charles) American Press, "Homeless in LC."

Business: 1, Dennis Seid, (Tupelo) Daily Journal, "Dairy's Decline"; 2, Dan Copp, The (Houma) Courier, "Oil Price Decline's Local Impact."

Continuing Coverage: 1, Dan Copp, The (Houma) Courier, "Minority Judgeship Case"; 2, Claire Taylor, The (Lafayette) Advertiser, "Smile Head Start Federal Funding Terminated."

Investigative/Public Service: 1, Claire Taylor, The (Lafayette) Advertiser, "Coverage of SMILE"; 2, Haskel Burns, Hattiesburg American, "H2 Oh Gross."

Breaking Sports: 1, Cory Diaz, The (Monroe) News-Star, "Storm the Land, Burn the Ships: Bayou Classic a Playoff Game for Grambling, Southern"; 2, Jason Munz, Hattiesburg American, "Saders Bound for NAIA World Series."

Sports Enterprise/Feature: 1, Jason Munz, Hattiesburg American, "The Bassfield Football Factory"; 2, Jason Munz, Hattiesburg American, "The Allen Fails Story."

Editorials: 1, Michael Gorman, The (Houma) Courier; 2, Erin Kosnac, Hattiesburg American.

Personal Columns: 1, Derek Russell, (Tupelo) Daily Journal; 2, Kristin Askelson, The (Lafayette) Advertiser.

Headlines: 1, Derek Russell, (Tupelo) Daily Journal; 2, John Pitts, (Tupelo) Daily Journal.

Layout & Design: 1, The (Lafayette) Advertiser; 2, Devin Dronett, (Lake Charles) American Press.

Breaking News Photography: 1, The (Lafayette) Advertiser, "Coverage of Hurricane Harvey"; 2, Thomas Wells, (Tupelo) Daily Journal, "That's not a Parking Spot!"

General News Photography: 1, Thomas Wells, (Tupelo) Daily Journal, "Vietnam Replica Wall Opens"; 2, Susan Broadbridge, Hattiesburg American, "Deen and Tate Memorial."

Feature Photography: 1, Susan Broadbridge, Hattiesburg American, "Night to Shine Prom"; 2, Adam Robison, (Tupelo) Daily Journal, "Tunnel Vision."

Multi-Photo: 1, Chris Heller, The (Houma) Courier, "Rougarou Fest"; 2, Thomas Wells, (Tupelo) Daily Journal, "The Wall Opens."

Portrait/Personality Photography: 1, Thomas Wells, (Tupelo) Daily Journal, "Indian Joe"; 2, Thomas Wells, (Tupelo) Daily Journal, "Top Scorer."

Sports Action Photography: 1, Adam Robison, (Tupelo) Daily Journal, "Hi-Jump"; 2, Chris Heller, The (Houma) Courier, "Taking Off."

Sports Feature Photography: 1, Thomas Wells, (Tupelo) Daily Journal, "Heading Out"; 2, Thomas Wells, (Tupelo) Daily Journal, "Fall Shadows."

Multimedia Package: 1, (Tupelo) Daily Journal, "Leigh Occhi Coverage"; 2, Holly Duchmann and Ashlee Hill, The (Houma) Courier, "Transgender Teenager Finds Community Support."

Video: 1, David D'Aquin and Scott Clause, The (Lafayette) Advertiser, "How Southside High School Measures Up"; 2, Chris Kieffer, (Tupelo) Daily Journal, "Joyner Students get Cooking with KOK."

___

Newspapers Division I (total weekly circulation up to 75,000):

Breaking News: 1, The Meridian Star, "Tornado Hits Lauderdale County"; 2, Donna Campbell, The (Brookhaven) Daily Leader, "A Senseless Tragedy."

General News: 1, Kathryn Eastburn, The Greenwood Commonwealth, "Man Jailed 4 Years Without Trial"; 2, Kathryn Eastburn, The Greenwood Commonwealth, "Deadly Day."

Features: 1, Whitney Downard, The Meridian Star, "Sealed with a Kiss"; 2, Cheryl Owens, The Meridian Star, "Homeless to Harvard."

Business: 1, Whitney Downard, The Meridian Star, "No Easy RX"; 2, Andy Belt, The Oxford Eagle, "John and Lauren Stokes Introduce Oxford to a Mediterranean-Style Restaurant, Tarasque."

Continuing Coverage: 1, (McComb) Enterprise-Journal, "Building Collapse"; 2, Donna Campbell and Matt Rushing, The (Brookhaven) Daily Leader, "Lincoln County Memorial Day Massacre 2017."

Investigative/Public Service: 1, Ernest Herndon, (McComb) Enterprise-Journal, "Landfill Series"; 2, The Meridian Star, "Lauderdale County Courthouse."

Breaking Sports: 1, Elton Hayes, The Meridian Star, "Neshoba Girls Beat West Point"; 2, Emmalee Molay, The Natchez Democrat, "Alcorn Kicker Breaks Record, Plays for Sister with Cerebral Palsy."

Sports Enterprise/Feature: 1, Elton Hayes, The Meridian Star, "Robert Bell - Trailblazer"; 2, Jordan Arceneaux, (McComb) Enterprise-Journal, "A Lott of Will."

Editorials: 1, Dave Bohrer, The Meridian Star; 2, Michael Gorman, (Thibodaux) Daily Comet.

Personal Columns: 1, Luke Horton, The (Brookhaven) Daily Leader; 2, Ernest Bowker, The Vicksburg Post.

Headlines: 1, Matt Williamson, (McComb) Enterprise-Journal; 2, Frank Brown, (Jackson) Mississippi Business Journal.

Layout & Design: 1, The Vicksburg Post; 2, The Vicksburg Post.

Breaking News Photography: 1, (Thibodaux) Daily Comet, "An Early Christmas Miracle"; 2, Bruce Newman, The Oxford Eagle, "Truce Wreck."

General News Photography: 1, Bruce Newman, The Oxford Eagle, "Church Fire"; 2, Courtland Wells, The Vicksburg Post, "Training for the Unthinkable."

Feature Photography: 1, (McComb) Enterprise-Journal, "Womanless Beauty Pageant also Beautyless"; 2, Bruce Newman, The Oxford Eagle, "Graduation."

Multi-Photo: 1, Courtland Wells, The Vicksburg Post, "Family Tradition"; 2, Paula Merritt, The Meridian Star, "Back on Top."

Portrait/Personality Photography: 1, Bruce Newman, The Oxford Eagle, "Pom Pom Man"; 2, Matt Williamson, (McComb) Enterprise-Journal, "LaPorsha Shoots Video."

Sports Action Photography: 1, Ernest Bowker, The Vicksburg Post, "Near Collision"; 2, Paula Merritt, The Meridian Star, "Power Play."

Sports Feature Photography: 1, Bruce Newman, The Oxford Eagle, "For the Win"; 2, Bruce Newman, The Oxford Eagle, "Egg Bowl Win."

Multimedia Package: 1, Alex McDaniel, The Oxford Eagle, "Ole Miss NCAA Investigation Timeline: 2012 to 2017"; 2, Julia Arenstam and Chris Heller, (Thibodaux) Daily Comet, "Eagles Flocking to Bayous."

___

TV Division I (New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Jackson):

Franchise Reporting: 1, Rick Rowe, KTBS-TV, Shreveport, "Stories of Faith"; 2, Dave McNamara, WVUE-TV, New Orleans, "Heart of Louisiana."

Short Light Feature-Louisiana: 1, Derek Waldrip, WWL-TV, New Orleans, "Katrina Can't Stop the Music"; 2, Rick Rowe, KTBS-TV, Shreveport, "Scopena Memoir of Home."

Short Light Feature-Mississippi: 1, Patrice Clark, WLBT-TV, Jackson, "Medgar Wiley Evers' Home"; 2, Allie Ware and Lanis Leggett, WAPT-TV, Jackson, "Newborn Touch Therapy."

Long Light Feature-Louisiana: 1, Donna Britt and Robert Hollins, WAFB-TV, Baton Rouge, "Donna's Voice"; 2, Rick Rowe, KTBS-TV, Shreveport, "Rob Reeves Navy Seal."

Long Light Feature-Mississippi: 1, Byron Brown and Justin Burks, WJTV-TV, Jackson, "WJTV Smith Robertson Museum & Cultural Center"; 2, Brittany Noble-Jones and Justin Burks, WJTV-TV, Jackson, "Mississippi Marijuana Research Farm."

Sports Story: 1, Ashley Rodrigue and Brian Lukas, WWL-TV, New Orleans, "The Will to Walk"; 2, Tyler Greever, WJTV-TV, Jackson, "The Pastor & The Coach."

Sportscaster: 1, Fletcher Mackel, WDSU-TV, New Orleans; 2, Steve Schneider, WAFB-TV, Baton Rouge.

Sportscast or Sports Program: 1, Josh Jackson and Ashley Shahahmadi, WAPT-TV, Jackson, "Miracle Shot Team Coverage"; 2, KTBS Sports Team, KTBS-TV, Shreveport, "Friday Football Fever."

Multimedia Story: 1, Katie Moore and Sam Winstrom, WWL-TV, New Orleans, "Searching for Ramona Brown: The Mystery"; 2, WWL-TV, New Orleans, "Down the Drain."

News Videographer: 1, Derek Waldrip, WWL-TV, New Orleans; 2, Mike Evans, WLBT-TV, Jackson.

Documentary: 1, WWL-TV, New Orleans, "Down the Drain"; 2, Lee Zurik and Jon Turnipseed, WVUE-TV, New Orleans, "Hooked Up."

Public Affairs: 1, Lee Zurik, WVUE-TV, New Orleans, "Cracking the Code"; 2, Domonique Benn, KSLA-TV, Shreveport, "Taking Back our Streets."

Breaking News: 1, WDSU-TV, New Orleans, "New Orleans Confederate Monument Removal"; 2, WDSU-TV, New Orleans, "Congressman Shot."

Investigative Reporting: 1, Lee Zurik and Jon Turnipseed, WVUE-TV, New Orleans, "State of Unrest"; 2, Stacey Cameron, KSLA-TV, Shreveport, "Crime of Violence Gap."

Breaking Weather: 1, WDSU-TV, New Orleans, "Team Coverage: New Orleans East Tornadoes"; 2, WAFB-TV, Baton Rouge, "February Tornadoes."

Weather Anchor: 1, Margaret Orr, WDSU-TV, New Orleans; 2, Steve Caparotta, WAFB-TV, Baton Rouge.

Weathercast: 1, Bruce Katz, WVUE-TV, New Orleans; 2, Dave Nussbaum, WWL-TV, New Orleans.

News Anchor: 1, Greg Meriwether, WAFB-TV, Baton Rouge; 2, Shon Gables, KTBS-TV, Shreveport.

TV Reporter: 1, Natay Holmes, WJTV-TV, Jackson; 2, Doug Warner, KSLA-TV, Shreveport.

Daytime Newscast: 1, WAFB-TV, Baton Rouge, "9News This Morning"; 2, WAPT-TV, Jackson, "Flooding."

Evening Newscast: 1, Ian Kramar, WWL-TV, New Orleans; 2, KSLA-TV, Shreveport.

___

TV Division II (All other markets):

Franchise Reporting: 1, Mark Klein and Hannah Verzwyvelt, KALB-TV, Alexandria, "Golden Apple Award"; 2, Breanna Molloy and Daniel Phillips, KATC-TV, Lafayette, "What's your Story."

Short Light Feature-Louisiana: 1, Breanna Molloy, KATC-TV, Lafayette, "Neighborhood Nanny"; 2, Candy Rodriguez, KPLC-TV, Lake Charles, "Brian at Kroger."

Short Light Feature-Mississippi: 1, Hugh Keeton, WLOX-TV, Biloxi-Gulfport, "Harbor Lights Winter Festival"; 2, Taylor Curet, WDAM-TV, Laurel-Hattiesburg, "USM Athletes Tornado Relief."

Long Light Feature-Louisiana: 1, Aaron Dietrich, KNOE-TV, Monroe, "Two Families, One Heartbeat"; 2, Britney Glaser and Tim Bourgeois, KPLC-TV, Lake Charles, "Coach's Ultimate Gratitude."

Long Light Feature-Mississippi: 1, Patrick Clay, WLOX-TV, Biloxi-Gulfport, "A Rebel with a Cause"; 2, Hugh Keeton, WLOX-TV, Biloxi-Gulfport, "Abigail's Story."

Sports Story: 1, Aaron Dietrich, KNOE-TV, Monroe, "Two Families, One Heartbeat"; 2, Patrick Clay, WLOX-TV, Biloxi-Gulfport, "From Styling to Cycling."

Sportscaster: 1, Aaron Dietrich, KNOE-TV, Monroe; 2, Andrew Clay, KATC-TV, Lafayette.

Sportscast or Sports Program: 1, Tom Eble and Robby Donoho, WCBI-TV, Columbus-Tupelo, "Endzone"; 2, KPLC-TV, Lake Charles, "Live Quarterfinal Coverage."

Multimedia Story: 1, Max Lindsey, KALB-TV, Alexandria, "Concert Behind Bars"; 2, Quentin Smith, WCBI-TV, Columbus-Tupelo, "Shining Light on Player Safety."

News Videographer: 1, Justin Terro, KATC-TV, Lafayette; 2, Antoine Aaron, KPLC-TV, Lake Charles.

Documentary: 1, Daniel Phillips and Justin Terro, KATC-TV, Lafayette, "Louisiana Shrimp Industry Struggling"; 2, Sherman Desselle, KALB-TV, Alexandria, "Remembering the Oakdale Prison Riot."

Public Affairs: 1, WTOK-TV, Meridian, "Dangerous Intersection in Clarke County"; 2, KPLC-TV, Lake Charles, "At Your Service."

Breaking News: 1, Hugh Keeton and Robert Allen, WLOX-TV, Biloxi-Gulfport, "Missing Child"; 2, Ryan Moore, WDAM-TV, Laurel-Hattiesburg, "Beth Ann Murder Confession."

Investigative Reporting: 1, Nick Picht and Alan Donald, KNOE-TV, Monroe, "8 Investigates: The Enterprise Water Crisis"; 2, Chris Brown, KNOE-TV, Monroe, "8 Investigates: Farrakhan Gets Key to the City."

Breaking Weather: 1, WTVA-TV, Tupelo-Columbus, "Hurricane Harvey Tornadoes"; 2, WLOX-TV, Biloxi-Gulfport.

Weather Anchor: 1, Matt Laubhan, WTVA-TV, Tupelo-Columbus; 2, Daniel Phillips, KATC-TV, Lafayette.

Weathercast: 1, Rob Perillo, KATC-TV, Lafayette; 2, Keith Gibson, WCBI-TV, Columbus-Tupelo.

News Anchor: 1, Randall Kamm, KPLC-TV, Lake Charles; 2, Aundrea Self, WCBI-TV, Columbus-Tupelo.

TV Reporter: 1, Tyler Smith, KNOE-TV, Monroe; 2, Nick Picht, KNOE-TV, Monroe.

Daytime Newscast: 1, KNOE-TV, Monroe, "Good Morning Arklamiss"; 2, WLOX-TV, Biloxi-Gulfport, "Good Morning Mississippi."

Evening Newscast: 1, WLOX-TV, Biloxi-Gulfport; 2, WTVA-TV, Tupelo-Columbus.

___

Radio (all markets):

Short Feature Story: 1, Breck Riley, WCKK-FM/WLIN-FM, Kosciusko, "Paul Harvey Broadcasts from WKOZ"; 2, Dwain Doty, WJSU-FM, Jackson, "ABC Health Fair."

Long Feature Story: 1, Cory Crowe, KEDM-FM, Monroe, "Ouachita River Could Lose 20+ Feet of Water in Worst Case Scenario"; 2, Desare Frazier, Mississippi Public Broadcasting, Jackson, "Controversial Union Election at Nissan-Canton Plant Underway."

Sports Story: 1, Dwain Doty, WJSU-FM, Jackson, "JSU Tennis"; 2, Mina Mooney, WCKK-FM/WLIN-FM, Kosciusko, "Choctaw Central Special Olympics."

Sportscast or Sports Program: 1, Brandon Comeaux and Ian Auzenne, KPEL-FM, Lafayette, "High School Game of the Week"; 2, Ian Auzenne, KPEL-FM, Lafayette, "The Au-Zone."

Use of Sound: 1, Cory Crowe, KEDM-FM, Monroe, "Zika Lurks Among Us"; 2, Mina Mooney, WCKK-FM/WLIN-FM, Kosciusko, "Neshoba County Emergency Drill."

Multimedia Story: 1, Breck Riley, WCKK-FM/WLIN-FM, Kosciusko, "Paul Harvey WKOZ Revisited"; 2, WCKK-FM/WLIN-FM, Kosciusko, "Cruisin for a Cure."

Documentary or Series of Stories: 1, Mississippi Public Broadcasting, Jackson, "Mississippi's Opioid Crisis"; 2, Cory Crowe, KEDM-FM, Monroe, "Zika Virus Series."

Public Affairs: 1, Mississippi Public Broadcasting, Jackson, "Mississippi Edition "; 2, Jay Curtis and Sarah Hardin, KEDM-FM, Monroe, "ULM Forum."

Breaking News: 1, Mississippi Public Broadcasting, Jackson, "Hurricane Nate Barrels Toward Mississippi Gulf Coast"; 2, Cory Crowe, KEDM-FM, Monroe, "Grambling Student Shooting."

Radio Reporter: 1, Breck Riley, WCKK-FM/WLIN-FM, Kosciusko; 2, Desare Frazier, Mississippi Public Broadcasting, Jackson.

Newscast: 1, Cory Crowe, KEDM-FM, Monroe; 2, Mississippi Public Broadcasting, Jackson.

___

Special Honors:

First Amendment Award of Excellence: 1, Kevin Litten and Emily Lane, The (New Orleans) Times-Picayune, "The Track: How Sex Trafficking has Taken Hold of Bourbon Street."

Achievement-Louisiana - TV Division I: 1, Lee Zurik and Jon Turnipseed, WVUE-TV, New Orleans, "State of Unrest"; 2, John Snell, WVUE-TV, New Orleans, "Coast in Crisis."

Achievement-Mississippi - TV Division I: 1, Kathryn Rodenmeyer and Dr. Rick deShazo, MPB-TV, Jackson, "Southern Remedy"; 2, WJTV-TV, Jackson, "Alex Deaton Coverage."

Achievement-Mississippi - TV Division II: 1, WTVA-TV, Tupelo-Columbus, "The Darkest Hour."

Achievement-Louisiana - TV Division II: 1, KATC-TV, Lafayette; 2, KNOE-TV, Monroe.

Achievement - Radio: 1, Mississippi Public Broadcasting, Jackson, "State of Obesity"; 2, Mina Mooney and Lindsey Jennings, WCKK-FM/WLIN-FM, Kosciusko.

Louisiana Newsperson of the Year: 1, Rebekah Allen, The (Baton Rouge) Advocate.

Louisiana Newsperson of the Year: 1, Kiran Chawla, WAFB-TV, Baton Rouge.

Mississippi Newsperson of the Year: 1, Whitney Downard, The Meridian Star.

Mississippi Broadcasters Hall of Fame inductees: Teresa Collier, Mississippi Public Broadcasting, Jackson; John Dolusic, WTVA-TV, Tupelo-Columbus; Bill Gamel, WCBI-TV, Columbus-Tupelo; Brad Kessie, WLOX-TV, Biloxi-Gulfport.