Standoff in Milwaukee ends with arrest, no shots fired

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A suspect has been taken into custody in a standoff in Milwaukee that prompted the partial evacuation of an apartment building and precautions at a nearby school.

Police say a man in an apartment on the city's east side threatened to shoot at officers and kill himself Tuesday morning. Several units of the building were evacuated, and nearby Catholic East Elementary kept students inside.

Police announced shortly after 11 a.m. that the man was taken into custody after a few hours of negotiations. No shots were fired.

They did not immediately release more details.