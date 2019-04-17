St. Paul police investigating man's death as a homicide

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — St. Paul police are investigating the death of a 33-year-old man as a homicide.

Police responded to a 911 call reporting an assault at a house in the West Seventh neighborhood about 5 p.m. Monday. Officers found Matthew Richard Schramm unresponsive inside and paramedics pronounced him dead.

Police questioned the man who called 911 and arrested him on an unrelated warrant.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press says the results of an autopsy have not been finalized.

