St. Louis man sentenced to 10 years in cab driver killing

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison in the shooting death of a cab driver.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 20-year-old Shakur Ellis was sentenced Thursday for second-degree murder in the September 2016 killing of 38-year-old Timothy Grice. Court records say Ellis was with at least two other men robbing Grice when one of them shot Grice in the neck.

Ellis reached a plea deal with prosecutors and agreed to testify against co-defendant Jerry Reese. The 21-year-old Reese was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in prison for five felonies, including second-degree murder.

A third man, 24-year-old Savion Smith, was sentenced in May to 15 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of receiving stolen property in a related crime.

