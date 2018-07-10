St. Louis man charged with severely burning 8-month-old

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Prosecutors allege a 26-year-old St. Louis man intentionally severely burned an 8-month-old boy, who also suffered injuries to his brain and liver.

Anthony Patrick Jr. was charged Sunday with felony child abuse or neglect causing serious injury.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports police were called to Cardinal Glennon Medical Center in St. Louis on Friday to investigate after the boy was admitted.

Police say Patrick told investigators the child was injured when he put the boy in a sink of hot water, causing some of the skin to burn off. Doctors also allegedly found a severe brain injury requiring surgery, cuts to the boy's liver and a blood clot near the child's kidneys.

Online court records do not name an attorney for Patrick.

He remains jailed on $250,000 bail.

