St. Louis County officer fatally shoots man during struggle

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a St. Louis County police officer shot and killed an armed man during a struggle near an apartment complex.

Police spokesman Officer Benjamin Granda says in a statement the man was shot Thursday inside a vehicle at an apartment complex in north St. Louis County.

Granda says two officers responding to a disturbance call found a man who appeared to be unresponsive inside an SUV.

One of the officers opened a door to secure a handgun inside the vehicle. Granda says the suspect reacted and a struggle ensued, with the officer inside the vehicle.

Granda says the suspect started driving and the officer drew his gun and shot the suspect once.

The second officer eventually pulled his patrol car in front of the SUV to stop it.