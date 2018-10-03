St. Cloud man charged with strangling acquaintance

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — Court documents say a St. Cloud man accused of killing a woman he met at a wedding told investigators God told him he needed to kill someone and that he would be able to resurrect that person.

Thirty-eight-year-old Daniel Kenning is charged with second-degree intentional murder in the death of 45-year-old Jennifer Lee Moy of Blaine. Authorities say Kenning walked to the St. Cloud police station Saturday morning and told officers he had killed a woman in his home.

A criminal complaint says Kenning told police he had picked up Moy the night before, taken her to his home, tied her legs and handcuffed her arms to a table in the basement. Investigators say Kenning admitted strangling Moy with one hand.

Kenning is jailed in Stearns County on $2 million bail or $1 million with conditions.