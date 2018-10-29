Sri Lanka official warns of violence from political crisis

A supporter of newly appointed Sri Lankan prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa shouts at police officers outside petroleum ministry building in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. Arjuna Ranatunga who was petroleum minister under Wickremesinghe said one of his security guards opened fire when Rajapaksa supporters mobbed him and protested against him entering the ministry premises.

Sri Lanka's sacked prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe attends a media briefing at his official residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, Oct. 29, 2018.

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — The speaker of Sri Lanka's parliament has warned of a possible bloodbath if Parliament is not summoned immediately to resolve a deepening political crisis following the president's sacking of the prime minister.

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya's comments came hours after dismissed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe also demanded the reconvening of Parliament, saying he still controls a majority.

President Maithripala Sirisena sacked Wickremesinghe and his Cabinet on Friday and replaced him with former strongman Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Jayasuriye said the crisis should be resolved by Parliament and added that he has already asked Sirisena to summon lawmakers.

He said: "Some are trying to resolve this matter in the streets. If that happens, a bloodbath could occur."

The United States urged Sirisena on Sunday to reconvene Parliament.