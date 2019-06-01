Springfield abortion-issue protesters clash, arrests made

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Police in southwestern Missouri say five people were arrested when a fight broke out among abortion-rights advocates and anti-abortion protesters in the Springfield town square.

The News-Leader reports that the clash occurred Friday after more than 100 people showed up at the square to protest as a St. Louis judge considered the fate of Missouri's only abortion provider. The judge later ruled that Planned Parenthood's St. Louis clinic can continue providing abortions despite the Missouri health department's refusal to renew its license.

Police said the fight broke out toward the end of the demonstration. Police arrested four men ranging in age from 19 to 34 and an 18-year-old woman on suspicion of assault, resisting arrest and assaults on officers seeking to break up the fight.

Police did not detail how the fight began. No serious injuries were reported.

___

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com