Split verdict in officer's trial in off-duty shooting

PATERSON, N.J. (AP) — A northern New Jersey police officer has been convicted of a fourth-degree aggravated assault count but acquitted of more serious charges in an off-duty shooting outside a convenience store three years ago.

Dante Gordon was acquitted of another fourth=degree aggravated assault count, a second-degree weapons possession charge and a third-degree terroristic threats count.

Passaic County prosecutors said the Paterson officer was arrested after fragments or debris from a shot he fired outside the 7-Eleven store in Paterson in February 2016 injured two people.

Defense attorney Ronald Ricci said he and his client are disappointed and will appeal because he should have been acquitted of all charges.

Sentencing is scheduled May 10. Paterson Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said Gordon has been fired by the police department as of Tuesday.