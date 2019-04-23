Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who were slain in 2017

Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter reacts as he speaks during a news conference on an update on the Delphi murders investigation, Monday, April 22, 2019 at the Canal Center in Delphi, Ind.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana authorities say they received about 1,000 tips in 24 hours after a news conference updating their investigation into the 2017 killings of two teenage girls.

Indiana State Police said Tuesday the tips came to a task force via email, tip line and directly to participating law enforcement agencies. Officials on Monday released video, audio and a new sketch of the man suspected of killing 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams near their hometown of Delphi, about 60 miles (95 kilometers) northwest of Indianapolis.

The video came from German's cellphone, from which police previously released grainy photos and audio. State police Sgt. Kim Riley says officials aren't commenting on technological advances they have made.

Until Monday, Riley said authorities had received about 35,000 tips since the slayings.

The police tip line for the case is 844-459-5786. Tips can also be reported by emailing Abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com. Indiana State Police: (800) 382-7537, Carroll County Sheriff: (765) 564-2413. State Police website on Delphi killings: http://www.in.gov/isp/delphi.htm