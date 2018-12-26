Spending by Cascade County Sheriff's Office probed by state

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — The Cascade County attorney says Montana authorities are investigating allegations of spending "irregularities" by some members of the county sheriff's office.

County Attorney Joshua Racki told the Great Falls Tribune that the Board of County Commissioners contacted him after the county auditor raised some questions. He says he referred the issue to the state Division of Criminal Investigation.

Racki wouldn't provide any details about the purchases in question. If the investigation uncovers allegations of a crime, he said the Montana Attorney General's Office would review the case.

Edwards wasn't available for comment.

Edwards will be replaced Jan. 1 by fellow Democrat Jesse Slaughter, who defeated him in the June primary.

Slaughter declined to comment on the investigation, saying it was in "good hands."

Information from: Great Falls Tribune, http://www.greatfallstribune.com