Special assistant US attorneys join anti-crime effort

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Five attorneys from the Missouri Attorney General's office are now turning their attention to violent crime in St. Louis, and a few more will soon take on similar tasks in Missouri's two other largest cities.

A swearing-in ceremony was Thursday for assistant attorneys general who will work as special assistant U.S. attorneys in St. Louis. It is part of the "Safer Streets Initiative," launched by Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt and U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Jensen in January.

Schmitt says two or three attorneys from his staff will take on a similar role in Kansas City and one in Springfield, probably by June, after completion of background checks.

Schmitt says violent crime in Missouri has risen 19 percent since 2007, and the three cities often rank among the nation's most violent.