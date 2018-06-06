Spearfish man sentenced to 16 years in drug deaths

DEADWOOD, S.D. (AP) — A Spearfish man indicted with eight others in the drug deaths of two people has been sentenced to 16 years in prison.

KOTA-TV says 38-year-old Eric Reeder earlier pleaded guilty to charges related to the fentanyl deaths of 23-year-old Carerra Hall and 38-year-old Troy Kuntz.

Reeder was sentenced for second-degree manslaughter and other charges brought by a Lawrence County grand jury.

Kuntz was found dead in his Spearfish home Jan. 15, 2017 and Hall was discovered to have died in a rural Spearfish residence on Jan. 21, 2017.

