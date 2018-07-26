Southport chief, officer face public corruption charges

Photo: AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 This undated photo provided by Brunswick County Sheriff's Office shows Southport Police Chief Gary Smith. Smith was arrested following what authorities say was a "long-term investigation" by the FBI and State Bureau of Investigation. (Brunswick County Sheriff's Office via AP) less This undated photo provided by Brunswick County Sheriff's Office shows Southport Police Chief Gary Smith. Smith was arrested following what authorities say was a "long-term investigation" by the FBI and State ... more Photo: AP Southport chief, officer face public corruption charges 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (AP) — The police chief of a coastal North Carolina city and another officer have been arrested after authorities say an investigation found they were working at second jobs while on the clock.

Brunswick County District Attorney Jon David said at a press conference Thursday that the two Southport officers had a "habitual and repeated pattern" of leaving their police posts for work at a trucking company.

David said Police Chief Gary Smith and Lt. Mike Simmons left Southport and even the state at times.

Both face charges including obtaining property by false pretenses. It wasn't immediately clear if either had an attorney. Attempts to reach them were not successful.

Southport Mayor J.V. Dove said he asked the sheriff's office to take over law enforcement functions until further notice.