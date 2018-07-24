Southern Michigan man guilty in shooting deaths of 2 teens

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — A southern Michigan man has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the fatal shootings of two 18-year-old men near his Springport Township home.

MLive.com reports a Jackson County jury deliberated about seven hours before returning the verdict on 55-year-old Tracy Lawrence on Tuesday. It also convicted him of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Lawrence is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 29.

Lawrence shot and killed Hunter Lentz and Matthew McMillen on June 8, 2016.

Prosecutors have said Lawrence first killed Lentz, who likely died instantly, and then continued firing at McMillen as he fled. A medical examiner said McMillen was shot in the back.

The defense argued Lawrence acted in self-defense or he was lawfully stopping the escape of fleeing felons.

